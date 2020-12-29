Karnataka: 3 UK Returnees Positive For New COVID-19 Variant; State To Track Co-passengers

A set of cases of the new variant of Coronavirus were found in India after three passengers who returned to Karnataka from the UK tested positive for the new mutant. Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K while addressing the media announced that the authorities had begun to trace their co-passengers from the flight and would in turn test and treat them if needed. In all, six cases of people who have returned from the UK have found to be positive for the new Coronavirus genome.

"The co-passengers on the flight will also be traced. We are seeking their reports from the Civil Aviation Department. We will trace, test, and treat them as well if needed," Sudhakar K said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference, Union Health Ministry allayed concerns over the new strain of Coronavirus in India assuring that the vaccines under development would also work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa. "No need to worry about vaccines. Vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa. There is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the new mutant strains," said Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan.

Centre to track 33K travellers

The Centre has planned to significantly increase its genome sequencing to trace the COVID-19 positive international travellers who have arrived in India between December 9 to 22. "All the international passengers who have arrived in India during last 14 days (from 9th Dec to 22nd Dec 2020), if symptomatic and tested positive will be subjected to genome sequencing, in the view of new COVID strain in the United Kingdom," said the Union Health Ministry in a statement.

Additionally, the Health Ministry has also announced that it is tracking about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK between November 25 and December 23. These passengers would be subjected by States and Union Territories to RT-PCR tests. The 6 new strain-infections are out of 114 positive cases from 33,000 returnees from the UK.

Besides India, the new UK Coronavirus variant has already been reported in Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore. Travel remains suspended between India and the UK.

(With Agency Inputs)