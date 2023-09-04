Karnataka: 4 Dead, 3 Injured As Car Hits Parked Truck In Chitradurga

A moving car rammed into a parked truck in Chitradurga district of Karnataka killing four occupants, while three children have suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident took place on Monday, September 4, when the passengers aboard the vehicle were travelling to Bengaluru from Hospet.

The car hit a truck parked on the roadside in Chitradurga district of Karnataka near Gollarahatti, killing four of the occupants at around 7:30 in the morning, informed the Supritendent of Police Chitradurga, Dharmendra Kumar Meena. However, the Police is yet to ascertain the details of the occupants who succumbed to the accidents and their relatives, inclduing their identity.

“Four persons died. Three children, who suffered injuries, have been hospitalised. They are all in trauma. We are ascertaining details of their residence and relatives,” said SP Meena.

Karnataka | Four people dead, three injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck near Mallapura -Golarhatti in Chitradurga, says SP Chitradurga. pic.twitter.com/lfCVzte5n1 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

A similar incident was reported from Chitradurga in June this year after a car and lorry collided. The accident is said to have happened after the lorry driver had changed the lane without any indication. The incident took place on National Highway 48 near Gollatahatti in the early hours, thus, killing three members of a family.

