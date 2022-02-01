Karnataka: 6 Girl Students Land Up At Udupi College Wearing Hijab; 'no Right To Stop Us'

Days after raising objection to the ban on hijabs in a Udupi pre-university, 6 girl students landed up at the government college wearing hijabs on Tuesday. Defying instructions by the college authorities, the girls instead hit out at Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat asserting that he had 'no right' to stop them since it was a government college.

The Women's Government Pre-University in Udupi is at the center of controversy after a few students staged protests against the ban on wearing hijabs as part of the uniform. Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat who heads the development monitoring committee for the college has stated that if students want to continue wearing the hijab in classes, they will be allowed to attend classes online and write the exams, but will not be allowed inside. The MLA has also stated that the attendance requirements for the classes they missed would be granted to them.

Earlier today, a student of the girl's pre-university college in Udupi moved the Karnataka High Court with a prayer to allow the right to wear a hijab inside the classroom. The petitioner was among the six girls who were not allowed to attend college on the grounds of wearing a hijab. She has stated that the students' right to wear a hijab is a 'fundamental right' guaranteed under Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution and is 'an essential practice of Islam'.

Karnataka hijab row

In January, a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a hijab. Following this, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with the girls who were barred from entering the class approached the district collector regarding the incident.

Many students have also claimed that they were not allowed to speak in Urdu or Arabic languages as a part of the restriction imposed by the college. As a result of these rules, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom. The Karnataka government has set up an expert committee for resolving the issue and has asked all the girls to follow the uniform rules until the committee recommendation arrives.

