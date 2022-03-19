Last Updated:

Karnataka: 8 Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Overturns Near Pavagada In Tumkur District

In an unfortunate incident, as many as eight people were reported dead & more than 20 were severely injured including students after a bus overturned in Tumkur

In an unfortunate incident, as many as eight people were reported dead and more than 20 were severely injured including students after a bus overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district. The Tumkur Police said that students were also among the passengers who were travelling by bus that met with an accident.

According to initial reports, 60 passengers were travelling by bus that turned turtle after the driver lost control over it. Injured travellers are admitted to the hospital for further treatment. More details of the Tumkur bus accident is awaited. 

Karanataka Bus accident

Earlier in October 2021, four people, including a woman and her son, were reported dead on the spot, in a ghastly accident that occurred at Siddhartha Nagar on the Bengaluru-Honnavara National Highway-206. While two others had suffered injuries in the accident. 

As per the report, a Bengaluru-bound private bus from Shivamogga collided head-on with a goods carrier laden with vegetables and flowers during the early morning hours. The crash was so intense that the bodies of the victims were found stuck inside the vehicle, due to which Fire Department personnel were required to extricate them.

The deceased were identified as Kavitha (41) and her son Darshan (22) of Chikkanayakanahalli, Diwakar (36) of Byadarahalli village and Krishnamurthy (45) of Turuvekere taluk. All were farmers and vegetable vendors who were returning home after finishing their early morning business at the market. As per sources, vegetable vendors Diwakar and Krishnamurthy had missed their bus and so took the ill-fated goods carrier. 

