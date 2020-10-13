Karnataka Has Achieved 71.68% Progress In Implementing MGNREGA: State Minister Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa said that progress of 71.68% has been achieved by the state in the implementation of MGNREGA scheme.

A target of creating 13 crore man-days was set for the state during 2020-21, out of which, 9.32 crore man-days have already been created till date. Karnataka has spent Rs 3,155 crore under MGNREGA in the current year, of which Rs 2,493 crore have been allotted for payment of wages.

About 44.86 lakh people have been given employment under the program, highest in past five years. Mapping of revenue land using drone technology has gained momentum under the Centre's SVAMITVA Yojana, he said adding that it has helped in resolving land-related disputes and facilitating transparency in maintaining land records.

The programme was launched as a pilot project in Kailancha Hobli and Magadi Kasaba Hobli of Ramanagara district and the physical distribution of property cards to the beneficiaries has started. The Karnataka Rural Development Minister said that in the recent future, property cards will be distributed in Mysuru, Hassan, Belagavi and Tumkuru. Around 763 villages of 10 Gram Panchayats will be given the property cards.

SVAMITVA Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the SVAMITVA (ownership) scheme via video conferencing and asserted that it is a "historic move" set to transform rural India. The scheme will enable the villagers to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said the launch would enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link sent on their mobile phones, and this would be followed by the physical distribution of property cards by respective state governments.

