Following the anti-halal meat campaign in Karnataka, right-wing groups, Bajrang Dal and Sriram Sena have demanded that loudspeakers be banned in mosques. They threatened to play Bhajans at 5 am as a protest against Azaan (Muslim prayers) from mosque loudspeakers, which has been backed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray.

Loudspeakers of mosques should be shut down, Raj Thackeray demanded on Saturday, April 2.

"Why are mosques' loudspeakers turned up so loudly? If this does not stop, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume," he told reporters at a Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

If mosque loudspeakers are not removed, we will play Bhajan every morning, Sriram Sena leader warns

Sriram Sena leader Pramod Muthalik stated in a video message that Hindu organisations have been demanding that loudspeakers must be prohibited from mosques and that the Supreme Court's noise pollution order be heeded. He alleged that the Sriram Sena had petitioned the relevant authorities in this regard, but no one had responded.

Muthalik stated that the government must provide instructions to mosque administrators prohibiting the use of loudspeakers.

He further stated that the Supreme Court had ordered that loudspeakers must be turned off from 10 pm to 6 am every day.

"The directive also states that loudspeakers should not be used in sensitive areas such as schools and hospitals, yet the mosque's management is disobeying this directive. If mosque loudspeakers are not removed, we will play Bhajan every morning," Muthalik warned.

'Boycott Himalaya’ protest continues

This comes after the right-wing ecosystem has determined to trend "Boycott Himalaya" because it has a Halal Certificate, aided by its social networking staff of keyboard punchers. The trend started when right-wing thugs in Karnataka harassed Muslim vendors and butcher shop owners who had halal certification.

Online groups began disseminating Himalaya's Halal certification and calling for a boycott of cosmetic and medicinal items. As it was created and is owned by a Muslim, right-wing trolls were encouraged to attack Himalaya. Right-wing influencers pitched in with their opinions, and were adamant that Himalaya is a Muslim-owned and operated firm.

Companies such as Adani, Patanjali, Reliance, and many more have a Halal accreditation, which is required for those that export their products.

Image: Republic World