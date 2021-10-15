Karnataka Agency Cites 'hydro-seismicity' Behind Recent Tremors In Vijayapura, Kalaburagi

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has made it clear that the repeated tremors felt in Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts in North Karnataka between October 1 to October 12 were a result of a phenomenon named 'hydro-seismicity'.

Geologists of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) following preliminary study, attributed the change as a normal occurrence in the post-monsoon period after heavy rainfall.

"We had asked the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) to take up a detailed analysis of the micro tremors that we are experiencing in Kalaburgi and Vijayapura region," Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan informed on Friday.

KSDMA eliminates earthquake threat in Karnataka

"Their preliminary observations indicated that the micro tremors of this nature normally occur during the post-monsoon period. It is related to a phenomenon called hydro-seismicity after heavy rainfall," Rajan said.

Rajan also said that within crustal volumes having fracture permeability, a natural increase in the hydraulic head due to the elevation of the water table in recharge areas of groundwater basins, increases the stress in the earth.

"This event triggers micro tremors and in some cases it is accompanied by sound," Rajan said.

"These are due to shallow earthquakes that generate high-frequency surface waves. This type of seismic activity is very common and nothing to worry about, since it may not cascade into a large devastating earthquake," Rajan added.

NGRI to deploy scientists to study conditions

Rajan added that the National Geophysical Research Institute is assigning a team of scientists to these regions to study and discover the field conditions.

Settlements near Basavakalyan in Bidar and Chincholi in Kalaburagi observed at least six earthquakes ranging between 2.5 to 4 magnitude on the Richter scale, from October 1 to October 12.

While most of the panicked villagers spent their night under the open sky fearing a major earthquake, a few others settled down in different places waiting for normalcy to return.

"As of now, the situation is not worrying. Our officials are on the ground allaying fears of the communities and they are also conducting awareness programmes to apprise them of the dos and don’ts in case of any eventuality," Rajan stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that among the 51 earthquakes registered in Karnataka since 2010, as many as 17 have occurred in the last one month, mostly in Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts. The latest one was on Thursday evening at Vijayapura and was at a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale.

