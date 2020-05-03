Karnataka Allows Inter-district Movement To 'undertake Permitted Activities' Amid Lockdown

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued an order permitting the inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles to undertake permitted activities. The government in its order announced that inter-district passes would need to be issued by the Deputy commissioners of police of the districts for any movement following permitted activities. For non-permitted activities, no passes would be issued expect as a one-time basis for stranded persons. COVID-19 cases crossed the 600 mark in Karnataka on Saturday as 12 new cases were added, while two deaths took the total fatalities in the state to 25.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Armed Forces Pay Tribute To COVID Warriors Ahead Of Lockdown 3.0

Karnataka Govt issues order to allow inter-district movement to 'undertake permitted activities' during #lockdown in the state. pic.twitter.com/Kv73bu7YNS — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Read: Online Gateway To Help Migrant Workers Launched By Karnataka Government

Free bus services for stranded migrants

Meanwhile, in a bid to help people, including a large number of labourers, from Karnataka stranded within the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said free bus services would be operated for three days from Sunday for them to reach their native places. Allowing one-time interstate and inter-district movement of those stranded, the government had earlier said, those wanting to travel will have to bear the travel expenses, and buses will be made available if required. However, thousands of labourers had expressed their inability to pay the higher fare that was fixed for commuting in KSRTC buses as the services were being arranged on a contract basis.

Read: COVID-19 Cases Cross 600 Mark In Karnataka: 12 Cases, 2 Deaths

Karnataka has also announced that all industrial activities will be allowed to resume across the state in all areas except containment zones from May 4. The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and has been extended till May 17 with some relaxations in the third phase beginning Monday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Free Inter-district Bus Facility For Stranded People To Travel Within Karnataka For 3 Days

Read: COVID-19: Karnataka Approves Stay Of Asymptomatic International Passengers At Star Hotels