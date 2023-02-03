Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Enter Into Agreement To Improve Bus Services

The Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh governments have entered into an agreement to increase the passenger traffic between the two states and improve facilities.

According to an official press release, the two governments entered into one principal agreement and eight supplemental agreements, so far.

"Due to increase in the passenger traffic between the two states and to provide better transport facilities to the travelling public, V Anbukkumar, Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and D Tirumala Rao, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation held discussions and signed the route proposals of the State Transport Undertakings of both the states," the statement issued on Thursday read.

The agreement was signed at Vijayawada for the proposed Ninth Supplemental Inter-state Transport Agreement to operate bus services on the said routes.

