Karnataka Announces Night Curfew In 10 Districts To Arrest Surging Cases Of COVID-19

Amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government announced night curfew in 10 districts across the state including the capital Bengaluru to curb the spread of the pandemic. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced on Thursday that night curfew would be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalburgi, Bidar, Tumkur, Udupi, Manipal and Ballari. "Night corona curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day, from April 10 to 20, will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. It will be applicable in district centres," CM Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

"Vaccination drives will be conducted from April 11- Jyotiba Phule's birthday till April 14- Ambedkar's birthday," CM Yediyurappa added.

CM Yediyurappa urges people to follow COVID norms

Appealing to people of the state, especially those from places where the curfew has been imposed for cooperation, the Chief Minister said "as Coronavirus is spreading, we have taken this measure to control it. We are not imposing any lockdown." People should not give room for such an action (lockdown) and should wear masks, maintain social distancing, and not gather at a place, he said. "We are trying to implement the suggestions given by the Prime Minister within this framework." With public cooperation, the spread of the virus can be contained, the chief minister said. "...that's the reason, without imposing night corona curfew in the state, we have selected some district centres... we want to see how effective it will be, if things don't come under control, we may have to extend it to the entire state," he said. Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said the curfew was on a trial basis and people should support it. Marriages, functions, meetings and events will have to happen within the limitations that have been fixed, he said, adding that Rs 250 fine is being imposed for not wearing the mask and it will be made more stringent.

India registers 1.31 lakh COVID-19 cases

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to1,67,642with 780 more fatalities in a day, the highest since October 18, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections, according to the data updated at 8 am. The recovery rate in the country has further dropped to 91.22 per cent, it added.

With PTI inputs