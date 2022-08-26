Karnataka: Another Pothole Accident Reported In Bengaluru, Caught On Dashcam; WATCH

Yet another tragic road accident due to a pothole has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru, wherein a rider is seen falling off of their scooter which overturned due to a pothole. Dashcam footage of the citizen falling from their scooter after it hit a pothole on the Kasturi Nagar Outer Ring Road (ORR) flyover in Bengaluru, has gone viral on social media. Sources claim that the woman has escaped with minor injuries.

The footage has not only left citizens fuming but has also raised questions on the condition of the roads in Karnataka's capital, as accidents continue to occur due to maintenance issues on the roads.

Man dies in accident due to pothole in Bengaluru

This shocking video comes days after a 44-year-old man called Supreeth Raj lost his life, after meeting with an accident while trying to avoid a pothole. Supreeth Raj who had suffered serious head injuries after falling from his two-wheeler while attempting to avoid a pothole, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru on August 19. The victim's brother had lodged a complaint in the Byadarahalli Police Station, demanding action against those responsible.

On August 18, Supreeth Raj, a worker for a private company, was on his way to his office in Harohalli when he lost control of his bike while attempting to avoid a pothole on Sunkadakatte road. Despite wearing a helmet, he had head injuries and had to be taken urgently to a hospital in Harohalli. The police have registered an FIR in the matter under section 279, 304A of the IPC. As per sources, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) filled up the pothole with sand immediately after the incident.

In the month of March, a commuter named Ashwin, who was reportedly fetching food for his mother, died in MS Palya of Bengaluru while he was riding a bike and fell down after crossing a big pothole which inflicted fatal injuries on him. The Karnataka High Court had expressed guilt over the man's death at that time.