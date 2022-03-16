Karnataka: Anti-Corruption Bureau Raids 75 Locations Of 18 Govt Officials Across State

In a major development from Karnataka, multiple teams of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday are carrying out raids across 75 locations in the state. According to the latest update, the raids are being carried out at the residences of 18 government employees in various departments in connection to disappropriate asset cases registered against them.

As per an official release by the department, around 100 officers and 300 additional staff of the ACB are conducting the raids, while they have recovered a huge amount of assets including gold and silver jewellery, unaccounted cash, sandalwood, property documents, and other items from the locations.

While gold and silver jewellery with cash have been found at most of the places, a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau has also found around 3 kg of sandalwood at the residence of a range forest officer in Bagalkot's Badami district. While more details are still awaited, check the list of the 18 government officials in Karnataka who have been been raided by the ACB.

Government officials raided by ACB in Karnataka:

1. Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Road Transport and Safety, Bangalore RTO

2. Rakesh Kumar, Bangalore Development Authority, Town planning

3. Ramesh Kankatte, RFO, Yadgir district

4. Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, Executive Engineer, Koujalagi Division, Gokak

5. Basava Kumar S Annigeri, Shirastedar DC office, Gadag

6. Gopinath Malagi, Project Manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura

7. B K Shivakumar, Additional Director, Industries and Commerce, Banglore

8. Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO, Badami

9. Manjunath, Assistant commissioner, Ramnagar

10. Srinivas, General Manager, Social welfare Department

11. Maheshwarappa, District Environmental Officer, Davangere

12. Krishnan AE, Agricultural Produce & Livestock Market Committee, Haveri

13. Chaluvaraj, Excise Inspector, Gundlupet Taluk

14. Girish, Assistant Engineer, National Highway Subdivision

15. Balakrishna H N, Police Inspector, Vijayanagara Police Station, Mysore

16. Gavirangappa, Public Works Department, Chikmanglore

17. Ashok Reddy Patil, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd., Devadurga, Raichur

18. Daya Sunder Raju, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation, Dakshina Kannada

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such a huge raid has been carried out in the state. Earlier in November 2021, teams of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had launched multiple raids across Karnataka against 15 government officers of various departments.

