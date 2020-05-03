COVID-19: Karnataka Approves Stay Of Asymptomatic International Passengers At Star Hotels

On Sunday, Karnataka Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services KA Dayanand approved the quarantine of asymptomatic Coronavirus infected international passengers at star hotels. Issuing an order, the Commissioner stated that it will be a payment basis.

Reportedly, international passengers in the state have been categorized into A, B, and C groups depending on their symptoms and co-morbid conditions. Category A passengers are symptomatic who are sent to isolation hospitals. Meanwhile, category B and C passengers are asymptomatic who are being sent to institutional facilities like hostels, guest houses, hotels.

According to the order, category B and C passengers will be provided star hotel accommodation as per their demands on a self-payment basis. "The BBMP Special Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner can have a meeting with such hotels and finalize the negotiated rate," stated the order.

COVID-19 crisis in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 39,980, including 28,046 active cases. While 1,301 deaths have been reported overall, around 10,633 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)