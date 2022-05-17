Karnataka: Archbishop Machado Urges Guv To Stop Anti-conversion Law, Submits Memorandum

In view of the Karnataka government's ordinance against religious conversions in the state, the Archbishop of Bengaluru, Peter Machado on Monday met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and discussed the law recently passed by the state cabinet. The Bengaluru Archbishop went with a delegation of six people including bishops and priests to meet the Governor at the Raj Bhawan and also appealed to him to stop the promulgation of the ordinance by the state government.

Regarding the same, Archbishop Machado spoke exclusively to Republic TV and stated that a memorandum has been submitted to the Governor, appealing to him to stop the implementation of the ordinance which is not in the good interests of the people in the state.

"As the ordinance has arrived with the Governor who is the captain of the ship and is the highest authority in Karnataka, he can guide the government saying that this is not in the good interest of the public, the Christians, and other people in the society. Another law is not needed," he said.

Further adding that there are adequate anti-conversion laws in the state and no more are required, Archbishop Machado said there are a few such incidents in the state, however, there is no need to bring a law but instead, make the existing laws more strict. "We are ready to corporate with the government and want the government to leave us in peace and trust us so that we will also try to give our best to the country", he added.

The Archbishop also appreciated the governor for hearing them patiently and cordially further saying that a time has been given to them which shows that the Governor is interested in hearing the matter.

"We have submitted the memorandum to the Governor on which he said that he will go through it and say what can be done", he said, further adding that he hopes that the Governor will not follow the line of thinking that the state government is following and stay independent as he supposed to be.

Karnataka government passes ordinance for Anti-conversion Bill

Earlier on May 12, the Karnataka government approved the ordinance in favour of its much-anticipated Anti-Conversion Bill. The decision to take the ordinance route was taken by the BJP-led government as the Bill could not be passed owing to the state assembly and Council not being in session.

Image: Republic World/PTI