Around 200 Houses Allegedly Inhabited By illegal Bangladeshis Demolished in Bengaluru

As per new developments emerging from Bengaluru, around 200 houses were demolished in the Kariyammana Agrahara area of the city on Saturday, January 18. Reportedly, these ‘kutcha houses’ allegedly inhabited by the illegal Bangladeshis, claim officials. This comes after the newly amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been passed by the Centre which allows the persecuted Hindus, Christians, Zoroastrians, Buddhists and Sikhs from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to have Indian citizenship.

Karnataka: Around 200 'kutcha houses' were demolished in Kariyammana Agrahara area of Bengaluru on January 18, claiming that the settlement belongs to illegal Bangladeshis. Electricity and water supply have been allegedly cut off in the locality. pic.twitter.com/XTB854IcoM — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

Ruined ‘kutcha houses’

Before the ‘kutcha houses’ were demolished on Saturday, January 18, the electric and water supply was cut off in the locality. The pictures shared by the news agency ANI over their social media shows that the houses have been turnedf to ruins. The roofs and furniture that were present inside the houses have been broken and thrown on the street.

Locals react to demolition

While speaking to the news agency ANI, one of the Bangladeshi locals living in the area said, “I am a resident of Tripura. We were not given notice before the demolition. We are not Bangladeshis. We are poor people; we can't afford to rent 'pucca houses' so we stay here. I have all legal documents.”

Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Maradu buildings on the coastal zone of Kochi and Ernakulam were demolished by the Kerala government on January 11 and 12. The Jain Coral Cove complex was demolished through a controlled implosion in Kochi. Two out of the four illegal apartment towers were demolished on January 11, and on Sunday the final round of the operation has taken place.

After a 13-year old legal battle in connection with the property, over 80 families lost their homes because of the demolition in Ernakulam too. The first of the two buildings, a 19-floor apartment housing 90 flats was brought down in just over 5.4 seconds. Additionally, the second one, the 16-floors high was demolished just minutes later, amidst a massive cloud of dust, with hundreds of people gathered to watch the unprecedented scenes.

