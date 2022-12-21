Karnataka Assembly Likely To Pass Resolution On Belagavi Amid Border Dispute With Maha

The Karnataka Assembly is likely to pass a resolution reiterating its position on the Belagavi border issue today. This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde in a bid to douse down tensions over a long-standing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

During the debate over the border dispute in the winter session on Tuesday, Bommai stated that Karnataka’s border interests will be protected at any cost. Reiterating the party’s position, a concordant resolution will be passed in both Houses of the state legislature. Following this, the members of all the political parties in the state, including Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah agreed to CM Bommai's suggestion.

Earlier, the tensions over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute escalated, following violent demonstrations by a group called Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV) opposing Maharashtra's claims over Belagavi and other areas. A pro-Maharashtra outfit staged protests in Karnataka's Belgavi on Monday, December 19. Several people were also detained.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The tussle over the dispute intensified on November 22 when Karanataka CM Bommai asserted that his government was seriously considering the merger of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka in view of the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka.

Following the Bommai's statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, to the counterattack, Bommai dubbed Fadnavis' statement as a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.