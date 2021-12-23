Karnataka Assembly Passes Anti-conversion Bill Amid Massive Ruckus By Opposition

In a huge development, the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 with a voice vote amid much furore and objection from the Opposition. Karnataka has now become the fourth BJP-ruled state after Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to pass a law against ‘forced religious conversions’ to allegedly tackle 'Love Jihad'. UP's law does not mention 'love Jihad' or defines the term, it makes the forceful religious conversion, including through marriage, punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty.

Moreover, if the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be between 3-10 years, and the penalty up to Rs 25,000. The law also punishes mass conversions with jail term is of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the organizations conducting it. Gujarat has ordered an interim stay on its 'Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

Earlier in the day, before the bill was passed, a St. Anthony's statue at a church in Soosaipalya of Chickaballapur district was vandalized and the church's glass windows were broken amid massive in the Assembly between BJP and Congress over the legislation.

What is the anti-conversion bill?

The Karnataka anti-conversion bill will protect the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or by any fraudulent means. It proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years for forced religious conversion.

Earlier in April this year, the Gujarat Assembly had passed the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' with a majority, to bring more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage. Gujarat had become the third state after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to implement a law against forced religious conversions.