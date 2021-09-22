Karnataka Assembly Passes Religious Structures Bill To Circumvent 2009 Supreme Court Order

Just a day after the Karnataka government tabled the Religious Structures (Protection) Bill in order to safeguard the temples constructed illegally in the state, it has passed the bill by voice vote on Tuesday night. The swift development from BJP led- Karnataka government came after Congress and several various pro-Hindu organisations pitched their voice against the demolition of the illegal temples in the state. Moreover, the recent row over the Nanjangud temple near Mysuru has further fuelled the anger among some sections of the community. According to media reports, after the video of the demolition 120-year-old temple went viral like a wildfire on several social media platforms, some BJP insiders have also exhibited displeasure in handling the Nanjangud temple case. Have a look at the temple demolition video here:

Concerned officials have not followed due process. An alternate site should have been provided if the demolition was deemed necessary.@BJP4Karnataka govt is responsible for this act against Hindu sentiments. An alternate arrangements should be made immediately to restore.



2/2 pic.twitter.com/5PooC7TEzY — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 11, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the demolition was a result of the 2009 Supreme Court order in which the apex court had directed the demolition or relocation of religious structures constructed illegally in the state. Since then, a rift within the party leaders has been reported in the media. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, during the discussion hour in the Karnataka Assembly, has lashed out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for not acting within the due time frame. Further, Siddaramaiah alleged that Bommai was aware of the demolition of the structure but passed the buck on the officers.

"The structure was razed citing a Supreme Court order in 2009 but many temples were demolished earlier also. Because of the Nanjangud temple demolition, you brought the Religious Structures bill but what about those religious structures, which were destroyed earlier?'' Siddaramaiah sought to know.

CM Bommai tabled Bill to circumvent Supreme Court order: Siddaramaiah

Though in a reply to the Leader of Opposition, Bommai accepted that some temples were demolished while others were relocated, Siddaramaiah came with other allegations. He said that the bill was tabled to circumvent the Supreme Court order.

In a reply, Bommai said that the government was only trying to regularise such unauthorised temples wherever it is required. Later, Bommai also claimed that the government had no role in the temple demolition in Nanjangud.

Karnataka CM halts demolition drive of temples in the state

Faced with protests from all corners, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urged the officials to halt the demolition drive and said that a detailed guideline would be issued for the same after the SC order was studied in detail. "There should be no emergency or hurry to demolish temples anywhere in the state", CM Bommai told reporters on Tuesday. Further, Bommai informed that a show-cause notice had been issued to the Mysuru DC and Tehsildar for razing the temple in Nanjangud without consulting others.

