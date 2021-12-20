Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution To Charge People Causing Violence Under 'Goonda Act'

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Monday, condemning the recent vandalism of statues of Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna, as well as the burning of the Kannada flag, stating that such acts will be considered acts of sedition, with strict action taken against those involved under the "Goonda Act."

The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while presenting the resolution in the assembly underlined that no part of Karnataka's border will be relinquished and that if Kannadigas in parts of Maharashtra choose to join the state and pass resolutions in this respect, his government will be ready.

CM Bommai said strict action will be taken against people causing violence

After responding to the assembly's discussion on the issue, CM Bommai read out the resolution, saying, "The House condemns recent incidents of defacing statues of Sangolli Rayanna and Shivaji Maharaj, burning of Kannada flag, insulting Jagajyothi Basveshwara, and such incidents will be considered acts of sedition, and strict action will be taken against those involved in accordance with the law." "The Karnataka government desires cordial relations between the two states (with Maharashtra), but such miscreant activities cause disturbance to peace, and such miscreant activities need to be controlled outside the state's borders as well," the Chief Minister said, adding that the details of these incidents have been submitted to the Centre.

Karnataka CM asks people in Maharashtra's Jath Taluk to join K'taka

Pointing out that 40 Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra's Jath taluka, which is drought-prone and has a large Kannadiga population, have passed a resolution stating that the Maharashtra government is unable to provide them with water and that they are being treated unfairly, and that they want to join Karnataka

''Further, if they wish to join Karnataka and pass resolutions in this regard we are ready for it. I'm aware that what I said will become controversial, let it become. Till (we continue to) take a defensive stand such atrocities will happen, we will have to take a strong stand,'' he said.

Lashing out at the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), he said, ''It is a clear stand of the government that Mahajan report is final on the border issue, still some individuals and organisations are repeatedly causing disturbance to the peace and it is condemnable. This House unanimously condemns such acts and decides to punish the miscreants involved in it.”

''Belagavi is Karnataka's second power centre and it will be part of Karnataka and Kannadigas until the Sun and Moon are there, and Suvarna Vidhana Soudha is proof for it. There is no compromise on it,'' he added.

The recent incidents of a Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader being smeared with ink, the burning of a Karnataka flag in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and the defacement of Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna statues in Belagavi, have heightened tensions in the border district of Belagavi in the past days.

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI/ ANI