Karnataka: Auto-driver Provides Free Ride To COVID-19 Patients Unable To Book Ambulances

As the country is reeling under a deadly surge of COVID-19 cases and is in dire need of essential resources, many citizens are rising to the ocassion to help those in need during the time of crisis. Amid rising infections and COVID-imposed restrictions, an auto-driver from Karnataka's Kalaburagi has come forward with free service for patients who are unable to book ambulances. Due to lockdown situation in the state, it has become difficult for patients to avail public vehicles, they are facing hurdles while booking an ambulance, but the contributions of Akash Denur have given a ray of hope in the time of crisis.

While speaking about his selfless service, Denur said that since his dream of serving India as an Army man did not come true, so he decided to serve people in this pandemic. He said:

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there's a dearth of facilities, be it ambulance or autos. That is why I'm giving free services. I have been driving auto for four years. I had a dream to join the Army but it could not be fulfilled. So I am serving the people like this.

While narrating how he conducts the free service, Denur said that people in need can give him a call and he will reach their doorsteps. He has been doing this for the past few days, added the auto-driver. He also marked that in this time of crisis, when people are suffering, this is the least he can do. Karnataka recently overtook Maharashtra in having the highest number of active COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai auto-driver provides free service

One such heroic story had also come from Mumbai earlier in May, where an auto-driver identified as Dattatray Sawant was providing free service to COVID-19 patients. Sawant who is also a part-time school teacher had used his earnings to provide assistance to virus-infected. He had started the helpful service since strict curbs were announced for the state in a view of deadly virus spread.

These COVID warriors are making sure that the people are provided with every possible help in their battle with viruses. With India's healthcare and frontline workers, these people are also risking their lives to bring the country out of this crisis.

(With inputs from ANI)