Karnataka: Bajrang Dal Faces Flak For Holding Weapons Training Camp For Students In Kodagu

In a development, the Bajrang Dal has now stirred a controversy after it organised a week-long training camp for members at Sai Shankar Educational Institute in Ponnampete, Kodagu district of Karnataka. Following the training camp, the SDPI came out questioning the event where students were seen training with weapons of sorts. The SDPI further demanded action against the group and the event.

The Bajrang Dal reportedly held a camp for students between May 5 and 11, where they were given the training to use weapons including rifles. Following the camp, the SDPI released a series of pictures where members of the Bajrang Dal were seen with sharp-edged Trishuls and indulging in gun training. Sharing the images, SDPI questioned the event and asked why such training was being given to students.

It is pertinent to note that the development comes as schools in Karnataka continue to make headlines over the Hijab row and the textbook row. Amid this, SDPI activists are now alleging that the state government was allowing the Bajrang dal activist to give arms training to students. As the event stirred up a controversy, personnel including activists have now come forward to raise questions about the camp.

'We give physical training like it is given in the army': Bajrang Dal

As Bajrang Dal began to face backlash over the training camp it held, All India co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Suryanarayan spoke to Republic and said that the group has been holding such camps on a regular basis for more than two decades. Furthermore, he claimed that the weapons in the pictures were not real and the guns given to the students were air guns. “Bajrang Dal organise such camps for the last 25 years. It is not for school children, it is for active people who work in Bajrang Dal,” he said.

“We invite selected people in the Shivir to train and motivate them,” the Bajrang Dal convenor said. Speaking about the weapons in question, he said, “That was not a weapon, it is air gun with which children play. We used them to help them in aiming at objects. Bajrang Dal doesn't give weapons training,” he claimed while adding that the camp gave physical training to students. “We give physical training like it is given in the army like climbing the rope and long jump,” he further added. The SDPI is demanding action against the organisation over the controversial camp.

