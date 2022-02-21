Karnataka: Bajrang Dal Worker Hacked To Death In Shivamogga; Section 144 Imposed

Amid the ongoing tensions in Karnataka, a Bajrang Dal activist has been allegedly hacked to death in the South Indian state's Shivamogga following the disputes surfacing from across the state over a ban on wearing hijab inside educational institutions. The 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker identified as Harsha was killed by some unknown miscreants at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Apart from that, several were miscreants also burned vehicles in Shivamogga while firefighting operations were carried out for bringing the situation under control. Amid the escalating tension, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the town to evade any kind of further disputes following the worker's death.

As informed by the police, the worker was attacked by a group of people late at night after which he was immediately taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Following the death of the worker, several activists of the Hindu group gathered outside the hospital and started protesting.

Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad, while speaking to the media, also informed that a task force has been formed to nab the criminals behind the incident. "Our priority is to find them out and get them punished. We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally," Prasad added.

Karnataka Home Minister visits the family of the deceased activist

While the family of the deceased remains inconsolable at the hospital, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also visited the McGGAN hospital in Shivamogga and spoke to the family members who were demanding justice and immediate action for their son. Further speaking to ANI on the same, the Home Minister said that communal forces are trying to fill communal dirt among school students and are working to destabilise the country.

Meanwhile, this came at a time when several incidents of protests and violence are being reported from Shivamogga as a part of the ongoing hijab controversy.

Speaking on the escalating tensions in Karnataka, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic and said that an extremist ideology is working in the state. "We are determined to fight it back and will resolve to take all the steps necessary", he said.

Image: Republic World