Karnataka Bandh: Activist Slices Wrist With Blade During Protest Over Cauvery Water Row

In an unexpected turn of events during the ongoing protests surrounding the Cauvery water dispute in Karnataka, a pro-Kannada activist carried out a dramatic act of self-mutilation. The incident unfolded against the backdrop of widespread demonstrations against both the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka and the Tamil Nadu government over the contentious water-sharing issue.

During a protest speech, the pro-Kannada activist took an unexpected and startling action. He retrieved a blade from his pocket and, in a sombre and resolute manner, rolled up his shirt sleeve. In a display that left onlookers astonished, he proceeded to make three deliberate cuts on his right hand with the blade.

As he inflicted these self-inflicted wounds, the activist emphasized his commitment to the cause, stating, "I would give blood and not release water". His fellow activists, taken aback by this unexpected gesture, responded swiftly to prevent further blood loss. They elevated his injured hand, effectively acting as a makeshift tourniquet to staunch the flow of blood.

Promptly, police officers present at the protest scene rushed to assist the injured activist. They administered immediate first aid by using a cloth to control the bleeding, ensuring that he received the necessary medical attention without delay. Following this initial care, the activist was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The wounded pro-Kannada activist has been identified as Raju and is currently under medical care at Kalasa Hospital.

Karnataka Bandh

Bus stands, railway stations, and the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru wore a deserted look as Karnataka witnessed a statewide shutdown amid the ongoing protest over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu. The shutdown had a significant impact on transportation services and flights, leading to multiple cancellations.

Airport authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport confirmed that a total of 44 flights to and from the airport were cancelled in light of the Karnataka bandh (shutdown) organized in protest of the Cauvery water-sharing issue. This disruption in air travel left many passengers stranded.

The impact of the shutdown was most pronounced in the Cauvery basin districts of Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar, where state transport corporations cancelled a substantial number of bus services.

In a demonstration of their protest over the Cauvery water dispute, a group of pro-Kannada organizations gathered near the arrival gate of the Kempegowda International Airport. They raised slogans to voice their concerns regarding the ongoing issue. However, the situation took a turn when the Bengaluru Police intervened and took the activists into preventive detention. A senior police officer stated, "We have taken 12 people into preventive detention. They had gathered at the airport premises to register their protest over the Cauvery water dispute. They were detained and taken into preventive detention."

Similar protests and demonstrations unfolded at bus stations across the affected districts. Activists blocked roads and raised slogans while displaying banners, posters, and placards to convey their grievances. This led to traffic disruptions and chaotic situations in various parts of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar.