Karnataka Bandh Call: Why Have Kannada Groups Called For A Bandh & CM Bommai's Response?

After some pro-Kannada organisations have called for a state-wide bandh on December 31, demanding a complete ban on the activities of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES), Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that his government has already taken action against 'anti-Kannada forces' and was examining their demand for the ban legally, therefore, not to go ahead with it.

CM Bommai said, “I appeal to organisations… as per their wishes, we have already taken several decisions. We have taken strict action as per law against anti-Kannada forces. On the demand for banning MES, we are examining it legally. So I appeal to them through the media not to go ahead with the bandh. Bandh is not an answer for everything.“So we earnestly appeal to the organisations to drop the bandh call."

For quite some time, the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, a Marathi outfit, has been campaigning to merge Marathi speaking regions in Belagavi with Maharashtra.

Ten days ago, the Karnataka CM had lashed out at the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) saying, ''It is a clear stand of the government that Mahajan report is final on the border issue, still some individuals and organisations are repeatedly causing disturbance to the peace and it is condemnable. This House unanimously condemns such acts and decides to punish the miscreants involved in it."

''Belagavi is Karnataka's second power centre and it will be part of Karnataka and Kannadigas until the Sun and Moon are there, and Suvarna Vidhana Soudha is proof for it. There is no compromise on it,'' he added.

Belagavi vandalism incident

Tensions erupted in Belagavi after a purported video surfaced showing some people pouring black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru. The video immediately went viral. Following this, the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers gathered in Belagavi and protested against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji, Maharaj Chowk. The miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police at Belagavi. The protestors alleged that Kannada goons have defaced a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bangalore. Meanwhile, Section 144 CrPC was later imposed in Belagavi.

(With Agency Inputs)