Karnataka Bandh: Pro-Kannada Activists Enter Airport Premises To Protest, Five Detained

The ongoing protest in Karnataka flared up when at least five pro-Kannada activists booked flight tickets in order to protest inside the premises of Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli. A ruckus broke out when protestors started waving the Karnataka flag, prompting CISF personnel to take action.

Following the chaos, CISF took them into custody and handed the activists to the airport police.

Karnataka Sena activists were ready to stage the protest with flags near the flight on the terminal when CISF intervened and detained the protestors.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Police detain members of pro-Kannada organisations, protesting over the Cauvery Water Issue.



Five people who have been detained booked tickets for the Shivamogga-bound IndiGo 7731 flight at 9:50 am.

They were taken into custody from inside the airport and are being investigated.

Pro-Kannada organizations and farmer groups Friday (September 29) called for 'Karnataka Bandh' over the Cauvery water issue amid the massive ongoing protest over the past few weeks.

Pro-Kannada outfits are also holding protests in Freedom Park, Bengaluru.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in the Mandya district, where schools and colleges will remain closed, said the District Collector.

The protest comes in response to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recent order directing Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from Biligundlu, effective from September 28 to October 15.