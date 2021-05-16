Karnataka Bats For Longer Time Gap Between Two COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Acting upon the Centre's decision to increase the time gap between Covishield vaccines, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan, on Saturday said that the state will follow the new guideline. The Deputy CM added that no one will be administered the second dose before the time recommended by the top healthcare panel. The Centre, on Thursday, accepted the recommendation of experts to increase the vaccine time-gap of Covishield from 6-8 weeks to 10-12 weeks.

Those who have taken their first dose will be given their second jab after 12 weeks, marked Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan.

"For Covishied, second dose will be administered to those who have completed 12 weeks after taking the first dose. No one will be given second dose prior to the mentioned time gap. First dose of Covishield will be administered to those above 45 years," Dr. Narayan was quoted saying.

"Only second dose of Covaxin will be administered at present. Those who have taken the first dose 6 weeks earlier, will be jabbed on priority," he added.

Centre increased time-gap

On Thursday, the Centre accepted the recommendation of the COVID expert panel to increase the time gap between Covishield vaccines from 6-8 weeks to 10-12 weeks.

Gap between 2 doses of #CovishieldVaccine has been increased to 12-16 weeks from 6-8 weeks currently.



Decision has been taken based on recommendations given by COVID working group after analysing emerging evidence.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/kRbbjxGKSJ — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 13, 2021

The move was taken amid vaccine shortage faced by several states in India. Meanwhile, the vaccine manufacturers have also ramped up the production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines to meet the demand. At least 12 states have taken the responsibility of vaccinating the citizens by floating global tenders for anti coronavirus jabs.

Karnataka COVID-19 condition

Karnataka on Saturday reported 41,664 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 349 deaths taking the state's tally and toll to 21,71,931 and 21434 respectively. In the last 24 hours, 34,425 people recovered from the virus pushing the total discharges to 1544982. Currently, there are 605494 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Karnataka is witnessing an improvement in recovery rate with 69.84% on May 7, which was followed by 70.8% on May 10, and latest tally stands at 71.13%.

