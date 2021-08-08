Karnataka Becomes 1st State To Issue Order For NEP Implementation; Applicable From 2021-22

In a key development on Saturday, Karnataka became the first state in the country to issue an order for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. This came on a day when CN Ashwath Narayan assumed charge of the Higher Education Education Ministry in the Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet. Notably, the Karnataka government had constituted the Task Force for Implementation of NEP 2020 headed by former Chief Secretary SV Ranganath in March 2020.

As per the policy which will be implemented from the current academic year 2021-22, eligible colleges can have integrated courses of 5 years apart from the honours degree courses of 4 years and degree courses of three years. As per reports, a student who leaves the college after two years of the graduation course will be given a diploma certificate. While students joining BA/BSc courses must opt for two subjects as Discipline Core apart from Kannada and another language, this is not necessary for those studying courses such as B.Com, BCA, BBA, BVA, BPA etc.

Our commitment to this is unwavering. On my first day at office in CM @BSBommai cabinet, an order has been issued to implement #NEP2020 in this academic year, 2021-22.@narendramodi @dpradhanbjp https://t.co/ycm70XaWD5 — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 7, 2021

Contours of the NEP

Approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29 last year, NEP 2020 envisages widespread reforms in school and higher education. Explaining the contours of this policy, PM Modi mentioned that it is based on access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. According to him, the policy will transform India into a vibrant knowledge hub. He hailed aspects such as ensuring universal access to school education, better infrastructure, and the initiatives to bring back dropouts into the mainstream.

Moreover, he contended that the 5+3+3+4 structure would benefit younger children. Lauding the provisions to set up a Gender Inclusion Fund and Special Education Zones, the PM opined that the NEP focuses on making education more inclusive, improving the education infrastructure and opportunities for persons with disabilities. The reforms in the higher education sector have also been highlighted by the PM. PM Modi noted that undergraduate education would include multiple entry and exit options, besides offering flexible curricula, a creative combination of subjects, and integration of vocational education.

Maintaining that NEP promoted Indian languages such as Sanskrit, he added that multiple foreign languages would be offered at the secondary level. However, the opposition has slammed the NEP alleging that it is being implemented in different parts of India in a piecemeal manner without Parliamentary approval. Furthermore, concerns have been raised over the omission of the word 'reservation' in the context of admissions or for appointments to teaching and non-teaching positions.