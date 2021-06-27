Karnataka Begins Preparation For Possible Third COVID-19 Wave; Measures Taken In Haveri

Amid reports of a possible third COVID-19 wave, Karnataka's Haveri has become the first district in the state to ramped up steps for precautionary measures. State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that preparations to fight a possible third wave of COVID-19 have been initiated in the district. The authorities have set up check-up camps at all Public Healthcare Centres (PHCs) especially for children.

These camps will cover 2.7 lakh children, informed state's home minister.

"Haveri has become the first district in Karnataka to start preparations to fight a possible third wave of COVID-19. For this, we are setting up check-up camps at all Public Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to scan children for any possible disease or malnutrition. These camps will cover 2.7 lakh children," said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The health minister further added that these camps will continue till July 31. Additionally, children will also be checked by pediatricians. For malnutrition, children are being given nutrition kits. They will be checked again in the next two three months, added Bommai, Incharge Minister of Haveri.

BS Yediyurappa praises Haveri's ramped-up actions

According to Bommai, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the state health minister Dr. K Sudhakar has praised this initiative and are planning to implement it across Karnataka. The Home Minister will inaugurate the initiative on June 28. Karnataka has also been severely affected wit the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 and recently the Centre had urged state authorities to take up immediate steps.

On Friday (June 25) Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had asserted, there is no need to panic about the Delta Plus variant of the COVID-19 virus while adding that genomic sequencing labs will be set up at six places.

"There are two cases of Delta plus variant, one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru. Both are having mild symptoms. The one in Mysuru is completely recovered. There was no severity in both cases. Primary contacts of these cases have tested negative. Therefore, there is no need to panic about these viruses. Genome sequencing is being done every day to detect new strains", said the Minister.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka reported 3328 new COVID-19 cases, 6524 discharges and 114 deaths on Saturday.

(Inputs from ANI)