Karnataka: Bengaluru Archbishop Questions Anti-conversion Law; 'Christians Betrayed'

After the Karnataka Governor passed the ordinance to implement the anti-conversion law, the Archbishop of Bengaluru, Peter Machado, issued a press release and stated that the Christian community feels betrayed. Archbishop Machado stated that the entire Christian community across the state is deeply hurt and has been let down by the state government.

This came a day after Archbishop met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with a delegation of six people including bishops and priests and submitted a memorandum appealing to stop the promulgation of the ordinance by the state government.

Archbishop Machado questions state government's anti-conversion ordinance

On May 12, the Karnataka Governor approved the ordinance for the Anti-Conversion Bill. The decision to take the ordinance route was taken by the BJP-led government as the Bill could not be passed owing to the state assembly and Council not being in session.

"The Karnataka Governor has given ascent to the contemptuous bill called protection of the right to religious freedom which is now a law. The entire Christian community across the state of Karnataka is deeply hurt and is disturbed that the government has let down the Christian populace living in the state. The Christian community feels betrayed when its sentiments are not taken note of and its selfless services in the fields of education, healthcare and other social welfare of all the communities are not taken into consideration," the press release said.

The Archbishop further added that in the last few months, the Christian delegation repeatedly tried to draw the state government and general public's attention that this said bill was irrelevant and malicious, and it only aimed at dividing the Christians from other religious minorities.

"When we came to know that this bill was sent to the governor of Karnataka for his ascent, our delegation had met him and made an earnest appeal to him not to give ascent to the proposed bill but unfortunately, our request was not honoured and considered favourably by the governor. It is well-known fact that the Christian community is always a law-abiding and peace-loving community and it will pursue the options available to it to democratically ensure that this act did not come into force", the statement read.

Karnataka's anti-conversion bill

The Karnataka anti-conversion bill, which has been at the centre of political debate in the state, proposes to ban religious conversion by way of marriage or inducements like jobs, etc. It also proposes a jail term of 3 to 5 years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for anyone who indulges in forced religious conversion.

Converting a minor, woman, or an SC/ST person attracts imprisonment of 3 to 10 years along with a fine of Rs 50,000. The bill also prohibits mass conversions and proposes a jail term of 3 to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for the guilty.

