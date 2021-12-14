In a noteworthy development, the Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado on December 13 expressed his disappointment over Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's decision to proceed with and table the anti-conversion bill in the state Assembly. Machado said that the CM is aware of the hazards and the disadvantages that the Christian community has been witnessing.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Machado, said, "In the last two days, Bibles were burnt, a priest was attacked in Belagavi. In the face of these attacks, which are recurring day after day, even without the anti-conversion law, you can imagine what can happen to Christians. They are helpless in North Karnataka."

'You can imagine what can happen to Christians. They are helpless in North Karnataka'

Machado further added, "I'm sad that CM has stated that he will be going ahead with the tabling of the anti-conversion bill and that Christians need not be afraid. It's a little sarcastic on his part because he knows the dangers we are going through."

However, reacting to statements from opposition leaders about their strong resistance against the bill, CM Basavaraj Bommai had said, it is obvious to witness pro and anti opinions about many laws. "However, the government would have to enact laws in the public interest. The issue would be debated over."

Meanwhile, On December 13, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday had said that the anti-conversion law is being brought to target a particular religion.

Earlier in April this year, Gujarat Vidhan Sabha had passed the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' with a majority to chalk out more stringent punitive methods against forced religious conversions through marriages, etc.

Gujarat has emerged as the third state, after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, to make a law against forced religious conversions.

Bengaluru Archbishop writes to CM Bommai slamming Anti-conversion bill

On November 20, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Bengaluru had opposed the Karnataka government's anti-conversion Bill in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Machado urged him to not promote 'an undesirable and discriminatory bill' keeping a harmonious society in mind. Also, Machado brought to the attention of CM Bommai that the entire Christian Community in Karnataka opposes the Anti-Conversion Bill.

"The entire Christian community in Karnataka opposes the proposal of Anti-Conversion Bill in one voice and questions the need for such an exercise when sufficient law and court directives are in place to monitor any aberration of existing laws," he had mentioned.

Machado had also thrown light to Article 25 of the Constitution of India which 'guarantees freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion, subject to public order, morality and health." Article 26 provides that all denominations can manage their own affairs in matters of religion and therefore, introducing such laws would infringe on the rights of citizens and minority communities, he added.

"When all the relevant data is already available (via census) with the government, why do we need yet another futile exercise? Why is only the Christian community targeted and marked for this arbitrary, fallacious and illogical move? What is the motive that is driving them to do?" the Archbishop further said.

Also, he urged the government to conduct a survey of both official and non-official Christan missionaries, establishments, institutions operating within Karnataka.