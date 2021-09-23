Karnataka: Bishop Peter Machado, Delegation Meet CM Bommai To Discuss Anti-conversion Law

Catholic bishops of Karnataka held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday to present unrest over a proposed law to ban forcible religious conversions in Karnataka. The delegation of bishops was led by the Archbishop of Bangalore Reverend Peter Machado. Other issues were also discussed during the meeting like including representatives of Christian managements in committees formed to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Peter Machado said after the meeting that the Christian community was upset at the recent “malicious” allegations against the religious community in the state. He said that the bishops together run schools, colleges and hospitals across the state but have never advised or forced a single student or patient to get converted to Christianity. However, he did say that there could be one or two incidents that the church will themselves investigate, but even those have been blown out of proportion.

BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar recently caused a religious divide in the Assembly saying that the religious conversions were on the rise in Karnataka and claimed that 15,000 to 20,000 people, including his own mother, were converted to Christianity in the constituency he represents. He did not mention any instance of forceful conversion. While talking on the issue, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also announced that the state government will surely think about introducing a law to regulate religious conversion. The Home Minister said at the Assembly, “The issue has come to the government’s notice. Converting people from one religion to another by inducing them is a punishable offence. We will keep a strict vigil on such activities. There is a wide network working on religious conversions across the country.” Machado was infuriated by the allegations and claimed that people are trying to paint them as villains by trying to malign them. He said that he understands that it is illegal but the religious leaders are not involved in forceful conversions.

MLA Shekhar’s narration of the horrific incident involving his mother

MLA Shekar said in detail about the incident involving his own mother. He claimed that his mother was dragged to a church by people from the church and was told to not apply sindoor anymore. She was also told to remove everything that represented Hinduism from her household and to listen to only Christian hymns. He claimed that they even changed her ringtone, which was earlier a Hindu bhajan, to a Christian hymn. He said that people like Dalits or from backward classes were seen as easy targets by the Christian Missionaries.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@ANI