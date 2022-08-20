Karnataka: BJP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protest After Savarkar's Posters Desecrated In Dharwad

Amid tensions prevailing in Karnataka's Shivamogga district over the installation of posters of Veer Savarkar as part of Independence Day celebrations, similar incidents have now been reported from the neighbouring Dharwad district.

In the latest updates, Veer Savarkar's posters were installed on the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations in the district. However, they were removed and burnt, reportedly by Congress workers on Friday. Following this, BJP and Bajrang Dal workers staged a massive protest demanding the arrest of those who burned Savarkar's protest.

According to reports, BJP and Bajrang Dal workers in large numbers protested in front of the sub-city police station in Dharwad. Workers urged district police officials to nab the culprits.

Clashes have been reported in many cities across Karnataka. There is tension in the state after the posters of Savarkar were torn down first in Shivamogga, then Mangaluru, Chikmagalur, Tumakuru, and now in Dharwad.

Security beefed up in Karnataka

Recently, to maintain peace and order following the Vinayak Damodar Savarkar poster row and to send messages to rioters, the Karnataka police took out a flag march in the Shivamogga district on Wednesday.

Personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police and Rapid Action Force took part in the march amid Section 144 of CrPC (Code Of Criminal Procedure) imposed in the city. A similar flag march took place on Tuesday.

Shivamogga violence

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a right-wing group had tried to install Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the Ameer Ahmed circle. Another group objected to this and demanded to install Tipu Sultan's poster.

As the situation turned adverse, a youth identified as Prem Singh was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city by a group of miscreants. Police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the concerned area. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15.