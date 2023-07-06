Karnataka BJP Calls Siddaramaiah's Son 'shadow CM', Corners Congress Over Corruption

The Karnataka BJP unit has launched a fresh series of attacks against the ruling Congress, alleging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra of functioning as “Shadow CM”. The salvo was fired days after the saffron camp alleged that the Congress had introduced a new tax system in the state called 'YST' (Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax).

Tweeting an image depicting caricatures of Siddaramaiah, Yathindra and an agent conversing about the percentage that should be taken in implementing a project, the BJP launched into a tirade against the Congress. Siddaramaiah is seen offering suggestions to his son that reads "Careful son, the opposition is watching you", in the purported graphics.

In yet another tweet, the BJP presented Yathindra in the shadow of CM Siddaramaiah. The shadow has text about transfer orders issued by the Karnataka government. The tweet reads, "Commission Master in the shadows of Chief Minister!"

BJP makes big claims

While speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Bharath Shetty said, "Just go without a camera near CM's house and ask for any work. They'll quote the price and then you can get your work done. Everyone is talking about it. That's what they're saying about the YST tax (Yathindra Siddaramaiah tax). Everyone knows that if you want any work done, go to him."

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy stated that transfers were taking place at the behest of powerful Congress leaders. While speaking to the Republic, he said, "There are many syndicates controlled by mahanayakas (leaders) who are in key positions and some without a position. Officials are discussing over the table how much money is needed to get their work done so in a way this is all happening at the Corruption Management Office level (referring to CMO) in Karnataka.

"I will reveal at the right time as to who these leaders are," added Kumaraswamy.

However, the Congress slammed BJP and JDS for making “baseless allegations”. The party also asked for evidence from the BJP about the allegations levelled by it against the Congress.

"If someone like Kumaraswamy has incriminating evidence, why is he keeping it to himself? Why is he not releasing it? If he does have evidence, he should submit it to the concerned authorities. According to me, he is either blackmailing the government or he is bluffing. They are licking their wounds. They are a hurt party. Forget about Super CM. My question is, who is the LOP," stated Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad.