Karnataka BJP insinuates SDPI's Hand In Hijab Controversy; 'They Wanted Sharia Law'

As the row over Hijab wearing continues to escalate across Karnataka, the BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Wednesday denounced the controversy surrounding the 'following of dress code’ inside the college premises and claimed the role of the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India).

BJP insinuates SDPI's role in Hijab controversy

While noting the series of events that had stirred up the ongoing row, the BJP leader spelt out that the Hijab Controversy was evoked purposely with political intentions.

Singh said that “the issue erupted in Udupi’s Pre-University government College which has over 1,000 girl students, out of which 900 belong to the Hindu community and 100 belong to Muslim Community. Despite the uniform dress code held in place since 2015-16, one day a girl came up to the college wearing a hijab. The girl was opposed by other girl students and was later asked to not wear it inside the premises of the institution by the college administration. Following this, the girl was joined by around four other Muslim students who refused to follow the rules set by the administration. In the next few days, five of them wore a Hijab and revolted against the administration by bringing media along with them.”

Arun Singh further emphasised that the dress code was being followed smoothly from 2015-16 until last year after the issue flared up. He linked the whole incident with the SDPI and said that the party that has won around two seats in the recent local body polls around the coastal area of Udupi, is trying to communalise and blow up the situation. The political connection of the issue has earlier been flagged by several politicians, in view of the 2023 assembly elections.

Karnataka BJP leader pointed, “Remember this is the same SDPI that wanted the government to adopt the Sharia law, post their win in local body polls on two seats near the area, a girl came to the college wearing a Hijab and on being rebutted for the same, she revolted.”

As per the saffron party-state in charge, the College administration has not denied students for wearing ‘a religious outfit,’ and supported that the “they are allowed to wear even Burqa outside the college, the college administration has only refrained them from wearing Hijab inside classes.”

Karnataka HC to decide upon flared up dispute

The dispute came to light on December 31, a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Following this, the row escalated and engulfed colleges in other areas after some students protested against the students promoting Hijab by wearing saffron shawls.

The matter had blown out of hand earlier this week when massive sloganeering among confronting saffron shawl and Hijab clad groups became violent, post which the government had to announce a three-day holiday for all schools and colleges to subside the rising tension.

Meanwhile, the matter is pending ahead of the Karnataka High Court which has taken up the hearing of the case on priority. Besides, the ruling BJP government had extended its support towards the ‘following of dress code’ in the court and has invoked Section 133 (2) of Karnataka Education Act 1983.

Image: PTI