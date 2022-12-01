Karnataka BJP Leader's Son Booked For Assaulting Restaurant Staff In Bengaluru; 3 Arrested

In big trouble for BJP leader KC Ramachandra, his son has been booked for allegedly assaulting the employees of a restaurant in Bengaluru's Electronics City on Thursday.

According to the sources, seven people have been detained while three have been arrested in connection with the case. Notably, the case has been registered against 15 to 20 people.

As per the accessed visuals, the BJP leader’s son could be seen creating a scene in the restaurant. The brawl started when the restaurant staff informed him that they could not serve his order informing as they were closing for the day. Following this, Dhanush got angry at the staff members and started abusing and berating them. The incident was recorded on camera.

According to the sources, the incident took place on November 20 at around 11.30 pm. A case has been registered at the Electronics City Police Station under sections 143, 149, 323, 324, 341, 354, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

#BREAKING | Restaurant staff attacked in Karnataka's Electronic City by BJP leader Ramachandra's son, Dhanush and his friends. Case has been registered and three arrests have been made. BJP leader was also called in for questioning.

FIR copy accessed

As per the FIR copy accessed by Republic TV, it was learnt that the complainant stated that Dhanush, along with a group of 15-20 people arrives at the 'Village' restaurant and ordered food. Following his order, the restaurant staff denied serving the food as it was closing time.

Soon after this, the BJP leader's son started abusing the staff members. When one of the employees asked him to stop, a group of around 15 people started beating an employee.

It is important to note that Dhanush, who started the ruckus has still not been arrested. However, the police have clearly mentioned that there is no pressure on them and will soon take the BJP leader's son under custody.