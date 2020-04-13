Karnataka BJP Min Shares Pool Party Photo Amid COVID Threat; Cong Demands Sacking

A controversy has erupted in Karnataka where a BJP MLA and Minister for Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K, took to Twitter to post a picture of him along with his kids in a swimming pool amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak. After the matter heated up on social media, the Minister deleted the post.

Sudhakar K wrote, "After a long time joined my children for swimming hope maintaining social distance here also.. haha".

Sack him, demands Congress

Reacting to this, Karnataka Congress trained guns on the state BJP government calling for the sacking of the Minister. In a tweet, the party's handle said that the Minister is "having fun" while people face hardship.

"The entire state is in distress, including farmers and unorganized workers. When the police, doctors, civilian workers are fighting in the daytime, our minister @mla_sudhakar is busy vacationing," read a post in Kanada. It further demanded CM BS Yediyurappa dismiss Sudhakar from cabinet.

Speaking to Republic TV, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar said, "I don't want to politicize this but it is a question of ethics and moral values. I don't like to ask his resignation, it is his moral and ethical values. He himself should submit his resignation."

When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the Corona in-charge Minister Dr. Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool.



It's a matter of moral & ethical standards. He must resign out of his own accord & CM should sack him from the cabinet pic.twitter.com/ZQlRzMoqrb — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 13, 2020

Birthday celebration amid lockdown

Last week, despite strict guidelines to follow the lockdown amid rising coronavirus cases across India, a Karnataka MLA was spotted celebrating his birthday, thus flouting the norms of social distancing. The videos and pictures from the event surfaced on social media in which Turuvekere MLA Masale Jayaram was seen cutting his birthday cake while many people gathered outside his home for the feast.

