Karnataka BJP Min Under Fire For Defying Mask Rule; Clarifies 'statement Misunderstood'

Despite the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases and rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Karnataka, a worrying trend of contravening the COVID-19 guidelines is emerging amongst politicians in the state. After Congress’ DK Shivakumar, now state minister and BJP leader Umesh V Katti has refused to wear a mask out in public. Justifying his stance of not wearing the mask, he said that PM Modi had not imposed any restrictions on not wearing a mask.

Karnataka minister faces heat for defying mask mandate

On being asked about the same, the minister in a casual response told reporters that “Prime minister Narendra Modi had told that there is no imposition on the mask-wearing and it’s a decision of an individual whether to wear a mask or not. And I don’t feel like wearing a mask, hence I am not wearing it. Hence, there shouldn’t be a problem.”

Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Forest Umesh V Katti was under fire after the video in which he has made the comment, went viral on social media.

After facing severe backlash, the BJP leader issued a clarification on his Twitter account and said that his statement was distorted. “My statement was that everyone should be aware of their responsibility when it comes to masking. No one told you not to put on the mask. Don't misunderstand my statement. My statement was misinterpreted and reported in the media. Let us all follow the guidelines laid down by the government,” he wrote in a tweet.

ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಹಾಕುವ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ತಮ್ಮ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿ ಅರಿತು ಪಾಲಿಸಬೇಕು ಅನ್ನುವುದು ನನ್ನ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಹಾಕಬೇಡಿ ಎಂದು ಯಾರಿಗೂ ಹೇಳಿಲ್ಲ. ನನ್ನ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗೆ ಅಪಾರ್ಥ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸುವುದು ಬೇಡ. ನನ್ನ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ತಪ್ಪಾಗಿ ಅರ್ಥೈಸಿ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ನಾವೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ರೂಪಿಸಿರುವ ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪಾಲಿಸೋಣ. — SHRI UMESH. VISHWANATH. KATTI (@UMESH_V_KATTI) January 18, 2022

K'taka Congress President Shivakumar refused to get tested for COVID

Earlier, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar refused to get tested despite showing symptoms while conducting a massive rally. Refusing to get tested, he had stated, "I am fit and fine. You can't compel me (to give my sample). I know the law of this land. Tell your Home Minister I am perfect."



On Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surpassed 2.5 lakh, as the state recorded over 41,457 new cases and 20 fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to 32,88,700 and the death toll to 38,465.

Image: ANI