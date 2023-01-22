Karnataka BJP MLA Alleges Cong Has Spent ₹3000 Per Vote, Vows To Offer 2x More; BJP Reacts

Months ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka, BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi has found himself in a controversy as he vowed to spend Rs 6,000 for each vote. Notably, he alleged Congress leader Lakshmi Hebalkar from Belagavi had spent Rs 3,000 to distribute gifts and that he would spend Rs 6,000, he said while addressing a gathering in Belagavi.

He went on to say to not vote for him if Rs 6,000 as promised is not given to them. However, the BJP moved to disown the statement and said that party doesn't stand by it.

‘It is not party’s statement’: BJP

BJP minister Govind Karjol said, “It's not the party's statement and it doesn't stand by it.”

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi while accusing Congress leader Lakshmi Hebalkar of distributing gifts to voters in Belagavi ahead of Assembly polls, vowed to spend double the amount on voters to win elections.

While addressing the public in an event in Belagavi, he alleged that Congress leader Lakshmi Hebalkar spent Rs 3,000 on each voter to distribute gifts and he would spend 6000 for their votes to win elections and asked voters not to vote for BJP if they fail to do so.

