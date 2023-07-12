Karnataka BJP MLAs Protest, Seek CBI Probe In Jain Monk Murder Case

Bengaluru witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers taking to the streets Wednesday (July 12) morning chanting 'Dhikkara Dhikkara' (have shame, have shame) slogans against the Congress government and demanded a CBI enquiry into the murder of Jain monk Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj.

They also alleged that the law and order in Karnataka has collapsed and corruption has become rampant in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha with officials being transferred for cash. The BJP MLAs also submitted a petition to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for a CBI enquiry into the Jain monk’s murder.

"There is jungle raj in Karnataka and there is absolute lawlessness since the Congress government has come to power. This is a cold-blooded murder and there is a larger conspiracy behind this. The Governor has promised that he will summon the Home Secretary and DGP and will instruct them to conduct a fair probe and details of the investigation will be provided," former CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

BJP demands SIT under court monitoring

The state home department is likely to order the special investigation team to probe the Jain monk’s murder. Demanding a quick and court-monitored probe, BJP MLA Dr Ashwath Narayan said, "We will definitely welcome a SIT probe only if it will be monitored by the courts and not by the government. We believe SIT under court will conduct the investigation in an impartial and fair manner but we will, however, stick to our demand of a CBI enquiry as well."

The BJP also protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha and alleged discrepancies in the investigation of Nandi Maharaj’s murder. The party also pointed out what it called were three discrepancies - why was the identity of accused 2 Hassan Dalayath hidden by the police, what is the relationship between accused 1 Narayan Mali and accused 2 Hassan Dalayath, and why was an action initiated by the cops and are they under pressure from the state government not to conduct probe in a fair manner?

Meanwhile, the Congress has maintained its stance that there will be no CBI enquiry into the murder. "The cops have already cracked the case and what is the need for a CBI enquiry. Let the BJP continue to protest but I want to clarify that the investigations are being conducted in a fair, transparent and unbiased manner," said Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed.