Karnataka BJP MLA's Relative Car Hits Multiple Vehicle; 2 Killed, 4 Injured

In a shocking incident that has come to the fore from Karnataka where two people were killed after being mowed down by a car on Monday.



As per the sources, the car belonged to the relative of BJP MLA Halappa Harathalu hit several vehicles and 6 people. Out of which two people lost their lives and four were injured. A case has been registered and the driver Mohan has been taken into custody.

Republic TV has learned that the incident happened on Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru near the Karnataka state police chief’s office. The white-coloured Toyota Innova car belonged to BJP MLA's relative Ramu Suresh, a retired forest officer. The driver of the vehicle Mohan lost his balance when he went on to hits two other cars and three two-wheelers. The two people who died identified as Majeed Khan and Ayyappa were riding while four others injured are currently undergoing treatment. The vehicle was damaged entirely from one side.

A question over the misuse of the power has been raised as the car had a sticker bearing the name of MLA Halappa Harathalu as it was registered under someone else's name. The Halasur traffic police have registered a case and interrogating driver Mohan. As per the preliminary investigation, it was revealed Mohan was driving rashly though he was not under the influence of alcohol.