Last Updated:

Karnataka BJP MP Gives Zero-hour Notice In RS Over Regional SC Bench In Bengaluru Demand

Former Cop, KC Ramamurthy says that setting up of four different regional benches will unburden the SC of the number of pending cases it has to handle

Written By
Gourav Mishra
Supreme Court

KC Ramamurthy, the BJP MP from Karnataka earlier this week moved a Zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, demanding that four regional Supreme court benches must be established across the country, including Bengaluru. The ex-Congressman said that these regional benches will focus on "appeals" while the apex court in Delhi can concentrate on "constitutional matters."

READ | Senior advocate Vikas Singh elected as Supreme Court Bar Association president

At least 66,000 cases pending in the SC to date

Ramamurthy is the second politician to demand such a regional bench of SC. Earlier in 2018, Senior Congress leader RV Deshpande has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for conducting the winter sessions in Bengaluru. Now, IPS officer-turned-politician Ramamurthy has pointed out that the establishment of such regional benches will also unburden the Supreme court from the number of cases that keep piling. According to a report from the Parliamentary committee, there are at least 66,000 cases pending in the SC, as of February 2021.
 
Ramamurthy took voluntary retirement as an IPS officer in 2007 after which he decided to pursue politics. A Congressman till late 2019, Ramamurthy got re-elected to the Upper House, on a BJP ticket in December 2019. As an MP, he has been a member of the Standing Committee of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Law and Justice. Moreover, he also owns the CMR University in Bengaluru and is associated with Bangalore University as its registrar.
 
The apex court and related bodies are yet to respond on the development, however, it is yet to be seen how feasible would it be to set up four regional benches of the supreme court in India. 

READ | Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court; seeks transfer of cases from Maharashtra to Himachal

 

READ | Pakistan's Supreme Court asks Imran Khan's govt if it's incapable of running the country
READ | In Karnataka, JD(S) MLAs protest for parity in funds, CM Yediyurappa steps in to pacify

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND