Karnataka BJP President Nalinkumar Kateel Tests Positive For COVID-19; Hospitalised

Karnataka BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the state BJP President revealed that he had mild to no symptoms and that he had been hospitalised on the advice of his doctors. Nalinkumar Kateel asked everyone who came in contact with him to stay cautious of their health.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 in my report. I was hospitalized on the advice of a doctor even though there were no symptoms. I have the confidence that I will return soon with your best wishes and blessings. I appeal to all who come in contact with me to be careful," said Karnataka BJP President Nalinkumar Kateel on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had fought Coronavirus successfully after the 78-year-old leader got tested positive for the novel disease. From the Karnataka Cabinet, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Agriculture Minister B C Patil had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Read: Regular Classes In Karnataka Colleges Expected From October 1

Read: Karnataka Committed To Set Benchmark In Attracting FDI: CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka fights COVID & floods

The number of Coronavirus cases in Karnataka has been rapidly surging over the past one month. The state on Saturday recorded a single-day spike of 8,324 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,27,076. Karnataka has recorded 5,483 deaths, as per the latest health bulletin. The spike in cases is led by Bengaluru urban district, which alone recorded 2,993 fresh cases on Saturday.

The state has been fighting a two-pronged battle as the monsoon fury continues to wreak havoc in Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said he would travel to Delhi next week and request the Centre to release funds for flood relief in Belagavi district and the north Karnataka region. The state government had earlier requested the Centre to provide additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore, other than NDRF norms, to address the situation amid the pandemic.

Read: Karnataka Govt To Request Centre For Flood Relief Funds; CM To Visit Delhi Next Week

Read: Karnataka Reports 8,324 Fresh COVID-19 Cases And 115 Deaths