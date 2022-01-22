Karnataka: BJP Slams Congress As 85 Cops Deployed At Padayatra Test Positive For COVID-19

In a shocking update, 85 police personnel who were part of security deployment in the 'super spreader' Mekedatu Padayatra have now tested positive for COVID-19. Following the development, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has alleged that the spreading has been caused by the Congress party, which held the event despite warnings. However, Congress leaders have responded to the claims and have blamed the police personnel for lack of security.

Following the halting of the Mekedatu Padayatra, the government have now informed that a total of 85 police personnel directly involved in the event have tested positive for coronavirus. Speaking to Republic about the development, Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan called the event a super spreader. He further alleged that Congress was playing the blame game despite their own leaders testing positive during the event.

“Mekedatu Padayatra by Congress was a ‘super-spreader’ event. Most of the Congress leaders and workers were infected themselves,” minister Ashwath Narayan said. He further added that the Congress leaders were irresponsible for causing such an event. Furthermore, the Dy CM said that the opposition leaders were being unreasonable by playing the blame game.

“DK Shivakumar thinks he is unquestionable. Karnataka government had pleaded and requested Congress not to hold the Padayatra. The event is responsible for infecting thousands of people,” he said. “People on responsible posts behaved highly irresponsibly and Congress leader DK Shivakumar has no respect for police force,” he added while stating the Congress leaders attacked the police personnel after they tested positive for COVID-19.

DK Shivakumar blames BJP, Police for COVID spread

Meanwhile, state Congress President DK Shivakumar hit out at the ruling BJP government for allegations over the Padayatra. Rubbishing the ‘super spreader’ claims, he said that the BJP was trying to scapegoat Congress. “Find out what the positivity rate was when we started the Padayatra. The BJP government is playing a blame game,” he said.

The opposition leader went on to slam the police force for the development and claimed that the force didn’t help during the event. “Police did not help us in any way, workers were falling on me. No Policemen did their duty, and they only had food at the Congress camp,” Shivakumar said while attacking the police personnel. However, the BJP government rubbished the claim and said that the opposition was making meaningless claims by diminishing the police force’s duty.

Karnataka Congress' Padayatra

Earlier this month, Congress' Karnataka unit had organised a ten-day Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru. The rally was organised demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery River. However, the Congress on January 13, temporarily halted the event on its fifth day after the government and the High Court warned action against them. The state Police also filed four FIRs against Congress leaders, including state president Shivakumar for continuing with the march defying COVID-19 curbs.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD