Karnataka BJP To Release Book Against Former CM Siddaramaiah; Congress Retaliates

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to release a book titled "Siddaramaiah's true dreams" at 3 pm on Monday, a fresh controversy has now erupted in Karnataka with the Congress unit demanding the release event to be stopped.

Notably, the book will highlight Congress' soft stance towards PFI and the withdrawal of 175 PFI cases in 2015 when his government came to power in the state. With the cover page showing Siddaramaiah dressed like Tipu Sultan, the book will also highlight Siddaramaiah's stance on Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

According to sources, the book -- "Siddaramaiah's true dreams" will be available on public platforms and websites. It will also be available as a hard copy. The book will also highlight the corruption practices during the Siddaramaiah government in the state.

Image: Coverpage of 'Siddaramaiah's true dreams' book, Republic

Congress retaliates

Meanwhile, the Congress unit of Karnataka has opposed the move by the BJP and approached cops to stop the book release event. Countering the book release event, Congress has now released its own set of manuals describing the Siddaramaiah government's efforts for the welfare of the state. The party has released a list of schemes launched for the welfare of people during Siddaramaiah's government in the state. Notably, the book is being released on a basis of a play which was conducted in Karnataka called 'Tipu's true dreams'.

'It is very low on a political front': JD(S)

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Janata Dal (Secular) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said, "We need to really understand two aspects of it. First, BJP is comparing Siddaramaiah to Tipu Sultan. Tipu Sultan was a great leader, a great warrior, freedom fighter and comparing Tipu Sultan to Siddaramaiah is absolutely uncalled for. And secondly, as the book will be released by CN Ashwathnarayan today, it is totally horrendous, horrible and it is very low on a political front. There is a book by Girish Karnad called Tipu's dreams and now BJP is trying to release Siddaramaiah's dreams."

He further asserted that I would like to tell both the National parties that reality is different. "The people of Karnataka have really understood the drama of the BJP and Congress. They are trying to lure people on the basis of religion. I want to know the contribution of the BJP to Karnataka. Is it 40% corruption? or demolishing the aspirations of youth? People of Karnataka will give a befitting reply to both the national parties," Tanveer Ahmed added.