Karnataka BJP Worker Murder: 'Peace & Public Order Improved In Dakshina Kannada' Says DC

After tensions prevailed in several areas in Dakshina Kannada, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge following the horrific murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, Deputy Commissioner of the district informed on Sunday that the situation has now improved and the shops that were shut earlier can now function. However, he added that Section 144 will be continued till August 14 in the district.

"Observing the improvement of peace & public order in Dakshina Kannada, all the shops including liquor shops can function as usual. CrPC 144 will be continued till midnight on August 14th prohibiting congregation of more than 5 people, " said DC Dakshina Kannada Dr. Rajendra KV.

Praveen Nettaru's murder triggered outrage in the southern state, with protests breaking out in Dakshina Kannada where many BJP workers demanded justice for Nettaru. In Karnataka's Bellare and Puttur "We want justice" slogans were raised by BJP workers who protested the killing of Praveen Nettaru. Following the widespread protests in the city, Section 144 was imposed in Puttur and heavy security has been deployed in the area.

Karnataka BJP worker murder

Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Karnataka's Bellare. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop in Bellare was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete when he was returning home after completing his business for the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but before the doctors could attend to him, he succumbed to his injuries. Following his murder, tension prevailed in several areas in Dakshina Kannada, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

Another murder came up from the coastal region of Karnataka where Mohammed Fazil, a 23-year-old was stabbed and killed outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangalore by a group of unidentified assailants. Apart from Fazil and Nettaru, B Masood, an 18-year-old boy, was killed in a road rage case in the Kalanja village of Sullia taluk on July 20.