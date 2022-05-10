Karnataka: Bommai Govt Writes To ACS Over Crackdown On Illegal Loudspeakers Within 15 Days

With the loudspeaker row making its way into Karnataka, a letter has been sent by the Basavaraj Bommai government to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment Department, urging him to implement noise pollution regulation control rules as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Karnataka's Chief Secretary has written to the Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, on the directions of the Chief Minister, and has ordered a crackdown on all illegal loudspeakers in the state within 15 days. A committee shall also be formed at different levels to decide the applications for loudspeakers, the order stated.

All users of loudspeakers must obtain permission within 15 days

The letter follows a meeting of the Chief Minister with ACS, Home Department, DG&IGP, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Additional Advocate General, Principal Secretary, Law Department, Secretary, Pollution Control Board, and other officials where provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and the subsequent order by the Government of Karnataka were discussed.

"All users of loudspeakers or public address systems shall obtain written permission from the Designated Authority within 15 days. Those who don't obtain should voluntarily remove or should be removed by the Designated Authority. A Committee shall be formed at different levels to decide the application for Loud Speaker/Public Address System," it said.

Sri Ram Sena warns of consequences over Azaan row

Backing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik vowed to play Hanuman Chalisa across 1,000 temples in Karnataka from Monday, May 9 to counter morning Azaan. Following his ultimatum, his party workers were detained by police while they were on their way to Hanuman Temple in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru.

"I am warning you. Muslim organisations' stubbornness is causing disharmony. Your Prayers and Azaan is disturbing patients in hospitals. It is distracting students and the public. Therefore, you reduce the decibel levels, otherwise, we will act on our own,” the SRS founder said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bommai on Monday spoke to media reporters and asserted that the SC guidelines are applicable to everyone in the state. "I have asked all the senior officials to keep Supreme Court’s guidelines in mind and take down all loudspeakers of the state which are louder than the allowed decibels. The High Court of Karnataka has already given a ruling and I have asked all senior officials to thoroughly follow all orders," he said.