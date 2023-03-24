Karnataka Boosts Dominant Communities' Quota; Ends Separate Quota For Religious Minorities

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the state government has decided to increase the Lingayat reservation from 5 per cent to 7 per cent reservation and for the Vokkaliga community from 4 per cent to 6 per cent.

It has also been decided by the state government to end the four per cent quota for ‘religious minorities’ and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities of the poll-bound state.

4 percent quota to be divided into 2 equal parts

The four percent reservation will now be divided into two equal parts and added to the existing quota for the Vokkaligas and Lingayats, for whom two new reservation categories of 2C and 2D were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year.

The cabinet also decided to bring the religious minorities under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category and it comes ahead of the assembly elections.

Karnataka CM explains about the decision by cabinet

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai explained about the decision by the government and said that the religious minorities quota would be done away with and be put to the 10 percent pool of the EWS group without having any change of condition.