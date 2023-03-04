Karnataka Bribegate: KSDL Union Accuses BJP MLA Virupakshappa Of Tender Inflation

The Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL) employees union has made massive allegations of tender inflation against BJP MLA Mandal Virupakshappa and the board of KSDL on Saturday, March 4.

The president of the KSDL employees union alleged that the entire board colluded with the chairman, Virupakshappa, to mint money worth Rs 300 crores.

KSDL's union president further claimed that the tenders were awarded to companies that quoted double the price of the raw materials that could have been obtained for half the price. The entire board colluded with the chairman in order to make money.

The BJP legislator and Chairman of KSDL, Virupakshappa, is absconding, BJP MLA on Friday resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) hours after the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the house of his son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 8 crore.

The KSDL's employees' union has promulgated certain documents claiming irregularities in the procurement indent and manual indent.

The union also accused the managing director, Uma Shankar, the quality controller, and the general director of receiving kickbacks in the scam. They further alleged the government’s inaction, as the scan has been continuing for several years.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, the union head of the KSDL, who made the massive allegations, said, "The government is running the 107-year-old company. KSDL is producing sandalwood soaps, which are famous worldwide. Proper procedures are not being followed anymore. The purchase manual and the store manual are two of the most important documents. The purchase committee and its members have the responsibility to see how things work.

In response to the scam, the opposition (Congress) staged a protest demanding a probe, where they were stalled and detained for marching towards the Chief Minister's residence, Basavaraj Bommai.