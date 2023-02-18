Karnataka Budget 2023: What Is Basavaraj Bommai's Fiscal Plan Ahead Of Assembly Polls?

Months ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tabled the last budget of his government in the state assembly on Friday. While making an effort to please every section of society, he highlighted the achievements of the government over the past year. CM Bommai, who also holds the charge of the Finance Ministry of the state, tried to woo farmers, women and students by making special provisions for them in the budget. A special thrust on health, welfare and inclusive growth has been given. Apart from this, the announcement of the construction of Ram Mandir in Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara is another special highlight of the budget.

Budget estimate announced for the year 2023-24 crossed Rs 3.09 lakh crore

Moreover, the CM announced that tourist facilities at Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, will be upgraded and a detailed project report has been formulated at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. Not only this, a comprehensive development and renovation drive of various temples and 'maths' will be undertaken at an expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore.



Increase in the limit of interest free short term loans given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh has been granted. Free education in government pre-university and government degree colleges to benefit 8 lakh students has been mentioned in the budget. Apart from this, announcement of aid of Rs 500 per month to landless women farm labourers and free bus passes to 30 lakh working women and 8 lakh schoolgoing girls have also grabbed attention.



Special provisions have been made to develop required infrastructure in Bengaluru city to ease traffic congestion and better water logging solutions. Other than this, the government has granted Rs 20 crore for preservation of Wakf property and development of Kabarstans.



The budget estimate announced for the year 2023-24 for Karnataka is Rs 3,09,182 crore.



Highlights of the Budget



- Government has put special focus on upliftment of farmers and farming in the state. For this, Rs 39,031 crore has been allocated for agriculture and allied activities.



- Allocation of Rs 46,278 crore has been made in the budget for women empowerment and welfare and Rs 47,256 crore has been allocated for children welfare.



- Karnataka has made a significant mark globally, with its hold in Information and Technology (IT) and grabbed the attention worldwide. This is one of the reasons why the Karnataka government is keen on paying special attention to welfare and inclusive growth with allocation of Rs 80,318 crore for the development work.



- Economic growth is related to an increase in the value of an economy's goods and services, which creates more profit for businesses. As a result, stock prices rise, resulting in giving companies capital to invest and hire more employees. For stimulating Economic Growth the government has made provisions of Rs 61,488 crore in the budget.



- With provision of Rs 9,698 crore for the Comprehensive Development of Bengaluru, the government has emphasised on a plan that aims at creating an economically productive, equitable, sustainable and responsive city.



- Karnataka is a state of vast culture and rich heritage in the country. The government has made a provision of Rs 3,458 crore for the conservation of culture, heritage and natural resources of the state.



- Rs 68,585 crore has been allocated for administrative reforms and public service delivery by the government.



Farmers Welfare



Government has made various announcements for the farmers of the state including an increase in the limit for interest free short term loan to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The government aims to disburse Rs 25,000 crore in loans to 30 lakh farmers.

Apart from this, an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 to Kisan Credit Card holders has been announced to benefit 50 lakh farmers.

Interest subsidy for capital up to Rs 10 lakh to encourage Farmer Producers Organisation has been announced and preference will be given to FPOs processing millets. Incentive of Rs.10,000 has been provided to promote farmers growing minor millets.



Further, assistance of Rs 10 crore to Agriculture and Horticulture Research Centre at Thirthahalli for research relating to disease management and increasing productivity of Arecanut crop has been announced by the government. It has also been stated that Horticulture College will be established in Tiptur. Rs.100 crore has been granted for Karnataka Grapes and Wine Board and Rs 75 crore will be invested in construction of water ponds in the state.



A high-tech Silk Cocoon Market will be established in Sidlaghatta at an expenditure of Rs 75 crore and provisions for promoting modern technology in farming have also been made.



Education Welfare



Complete fee exemption has been announced for students of government pre-university colleges and government degree colleges benefiting 8 lakh students. The government has also planned to complete the construction of a total of 9,556 classrooms during the year and efforts will be made to provide better infrastructure and study material at an expense of Rs 100 crore.



Separate allocation of Rs 80 crore has been granted for construction of 5,581 toilets in schools. Scheme launched to incur full fee payable by 500 best students who studied in government Kannada schools of rural areas and got selected under government quota for CET.



Science sections will be started in 100 Degree colleges under CNR Rao Science Programme and seven engineering colleges will be converted into Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KIT) at an expense of Rs 50 crore.



Health Welfare



Government has made various provisions for health welfare. Rs 100 crore has been granted for implementation of Arogya Pushti Yojane for eradication of anaemia. Apart from provisions made for rural health check-up camps and initial detection of tuberculosis, the government will make an expenditure of Rs 25 crore for expansion of the Mental Health Scheme throughout the State. Free dialysis services up to 1 lakh cycles have been extended.



Community Health Centres of seven taluk headquarters will be upgraded into a 100 bedded taluk hospital. 8 Critical Care Blocks of 50 beds and 2 Critical Care Blocks of 100 beds under PM-ABHIM scheme will be established. Establishment of 129 taluk laboratories, district laboratories and state level referral laboratories in Bengaluru for providing laboratory services locally has also been announced.



The government will provide free transportation facility for mother and neo-natal child delivered in taluk hospitals and action for digitalization of health services and safe custody of health records of the patients will also be undertaken.



Further, establishment of AIIMS model hospital in Raichur and Super Speciality hospital in Kumta has got a special place in the state budget. Rs 6 crore will be expended on commencement of IVF Clinic in 4 Medical Science Institutes in Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru and Kalaburagi.



Apart from this, the establishment of a fully Automated and Centralized Blood Bank Management System in Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute at cost of Rs 5 crore has been announced. Moreover, action to establish country’s first dedicated Public Hospital for Organ Transplantation at a cost of Rs 146 crore in the premises of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).



Women Welfare



CM Bommai has announced that 'Shrama Shakthi' scheme will be launched to provide aid of Rs 500 per month to landless women farm labourers and in addition to it Rs 1,000 crore have been granted to provide free bus pass to 30 lakh women working in the organised sector. In addition 8 lakh girl students of schools and colleges will also be provided free bus passes at the expense of Rs 350 crore.



Rs 50 crore has been granted for distribution of motorized two wheelers to 5,000 specially-abled under “Swachetana” Yojana.



The government has announced that action to provide housing facilities to acid attack victims and loan facilities for self-employment will be taken and a special fund in Women Development Corporation will be established to provide quality medical treatment and legal aid.