Karnataka Budget: CM Bommai proposes doing away with govt control over temples

Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) In his maiden budget for 2022-23 presented on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai proposed for doing away with government control on temples in the state by giving autonomy to those coming under the purview of Endowment department.

He had first indicated about bringing in a law aimed at 'freeing' Hindu temples from state control, while addressing the BJP state executive meeting in December last year.

"There is a long pending demand to do away with the government control on the temples. By considering these demands of devotees, autonomy will be given to temples coming under the purview of the Endowment department. Necessary legal action will be taken to delegate the discretion of developmental works to the temples," Bommai said in his budget speech.

A total of 34,563 temples in the state come under Muzrai (Endowment) department, and they have been categorised as grade A, B and C, based on their revenue generation.

A total of 207 temples with annual revenue above Rs 25 lakh come under category A, 139 temples between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh come under category B, and 34,217 temples with less than Rs 5 lakh annual revenue under category C.

In his budget speech, Bommai said the Tastik (compensation for land vested with the government) amount will be increased from Rs 48,000 to Rs 60,000 to help out the Archakaru, Agamikaru (priests) and employees of endowment temples.

He also said the 'Integrated Temple Management System' software will be implemented to provide various services of the temple online.

The Chief Minister said a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per person will be provided by the government to 30,000 pilgrims undertaking 'Kaashi Yatre' from Karnataka.

To facilitate tours to pilgrimage centres at a lower cost, the 'Pavitra Yatra' programme will be implemented through Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC).

For the benefit of pilgrims of Karnataka, a Yatri Nivas complex is proposed to be constructed in Srishaila, a famous pilgrimage centre situated in Andhra Pradesh. The construction will be done in two phases at a cost of Rs 85 crore, he said, adding that for the work related to the first phase, Rs 45 crores will be allotted.

Bommai, in his budget speech, also said the state government would provide assistance to Mutts and organisations providing contribution in the fields of education, health and social service. PTI KSU KSU HDA HDA

